Bark & Brew reopens, finds new home in Howard

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Dogs and drinks: two things a good number of Wisconsinites like.

At Bark & Brew, you can find both.

"I always said, 'It would be so cool to have dogs and beer,'" Tara Brunette, the owner of Bark & Brew, said. "I'm like 'Okay, let's do them both together,' and it turned into a 'Well, why couldn't we?'"

Bark & Brew is a dog-friendly bar where people can bring their dogs to play with other dogs or just get their dog fix. The bar has found a new home in Howard and reopened their doors after being closed for two years.

The bar originally opened in 2017 in Suamico, but closed in 2021 after the building they were previously in got new ownership.

In 2021, when NBC 26 reached out to the building's owners, we were told that having dogs in a shared building where food is served would have kept them from having the building insured.

However, after several months of renovations, Bark and Brew is in its new home, joined by customers and their furry four-legged friends.

"It's an incredible place to take your dog when it's snowing, raining or you just need a break, and you want the dog to run and get some other energy and socialize with other dogs," Monique Van Stechelman, a customer, said.

Van Stechelman said she met Brunette through dog sitting and was a loyal customer at the old Bark & Brew. She said she's excited Brunette's reopened her doors, and she brought her own golden retriever, Aspen.

"Aspen loves it," Stechelman said. "Honestly, I have pictures of when we go home, on the couch and she completely passes out. It's hilarious."

Brunette said the bar prepares for each day by having dog butlers fill and clean water bowls and check safety gates and the outdoor area where dogs can run.

At Bark & Brew's past location, Brunette said they hosted events, had parties and held 5K races to donate money toward dog rescues. She said they plan to get back to that, but, for now, are just enjoying adjusting to their new home.

"This is our home. It feels like home," Brunette said. "We put months into this project, and we cannot wait to see where the future goes. It's hard to not smile when you're here."