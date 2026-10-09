UPDATE: Authorities identify victim of Howard fatal house fire

HOWARD (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2:

The victim of a fatal house fire in Howard has been identified as 34-year-old Paul Karpenko, according to the Howard Fire Department.

The department added Karpenko lived at the residence and was the only person home at the time of the fire.

UPDATE:

The Howard Fire Department says one person is dead following a fire Friday afternoon in Howard.

The department says crews were dispatched to 2674 Glendale Ave. at 1:38 p.m.

Responders reported finding one person deceased inside the home upon arrival. Other occupants were assessed at the scene and did not require medical attention.

The fire remains under investigation by members of the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The Howard Fire Department says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no risk to the public.

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ORIGINAL REPORTING:

Law enforcement is at the scene of a fire incident in the 2700 block of Glendale Avenue in Howard, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies ask residents to avoid the area, but stress there is no further risk to the public.

The road will remain closed while the investigation continues, deputies added.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 for updates.