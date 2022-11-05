A passion for playing: How one Bay Port student is pursuing her musical dreams

HOWARD — Kaylee Bordenkircher has been putting on concerts for as long as she can remember.

"I have been singing since I was like a little girl," Kaylee said. "I always liked to put on shows for my family."

Now, her childhood concerts have evolved into a full-time passion in all musical avenues.

Kaylee, a Bay Port High School sophomore, is the only student involved in orchestra, choir and band at her school. She began playing violin in fifth grade, joined choir in seventh grade and taught herself the trumpet last summer.

She also plays ukulele, bass guitar, upright bass and piano, and she's involved in the Youth Orchestra Program at St. Norbert College.

"Once she hit fifth grade at Lineville and joined orchestra, of course we were like "Close your door; you're horrible,"' Kendra Bordenkircher, Kaylee's mother, said. "But over the years, she's just blossomed so much."

Kaylee said she has big musical aspirations for her future.

"My goal is to be a music teacher. It's just something I love to do," Kaylee said. "I want to work with kids. I want to help people. I want to be an inspiration to kids like my teachers have been to me."

Kendra said Kaylee has come a long way not only as a musician, but also as a person.

"She was really nervous to try something new, and she threw herself in it completely and with all of her," Kendra said. "It shows. She's more confident."

Kaylee said she is thankful for all of the mentors she's had as well.

"My orchestra teacher now, Ms. Nowak, is just amazing. She has inspired me so much," Kaylee said. "I only joined the musical because of her speech about doing things that make you uncomfortable to get out there. I will remember that for the rest of my life."

"You have to go out there even if you're nervous," Kaylee added.

"Anything that comes her way, she tackles," Kendra said. "She's amazing."