Horse injured in hit-and-run crash; authorities search for driver

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for a driver accused of a hit-and-run that injured a horse on Firelane 13 in the village of Harrison.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, a truck traveling northbound on Firelane 13 left the roadway and went into a horse pasture hitting a fence, a horse and a utility pole. The horse was seriously injured.

The sheriff's office said the truck is likely a Ford truck. It is missing the front grill and has a damaged headlight assembly. The sheriff's office issued a photo of the front grill that was left behind at the scene.

Calumet County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, 920-849-2335, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-765-8327.