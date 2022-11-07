Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Horse injured in hit-and-run crash; authorities search for driver

hit and run horse calumet county nov 7.jpeg
Calumet County Sheriff's Office
hit and run horse calumet county nov 7.jpeg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 13:24:22-05

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for a driver accused of a hit-and-run that injured a horse on Firelane 13 in the village of Harrison.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, a truck traveling northbound on Firelane 13 left the roadway and went into a horse pasture hitting a fence, a horse and a utility pole. The horse was seriously injured.

The sheriff's office said the truck is likely a Ford truck. It is missing the front grill and has a damaged headlight assembly. The sheriff's office issued a photo of the front grill that was left behind at the scene.

hit and run horse calumet county nov 7.jpeg

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, 920-849-2335, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-765-8327.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!