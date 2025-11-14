Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Wood stove causes Kaukauna garage fire

Two vehicles are a total loss after the incident
Wood stove causes Kaukauna garage fire
Kaukauna Fire Department
Wood stove causes Kaukauna garage fire
Posted

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Two vehicles inside a Kaukauna garage are a total loss after a wood stove caused a fire late Thursday night.

No one was hurt in the fire, and no damage happened to the house or neighboring buildings, but investigators believe the fire caused more than $50,000 in damage.

The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to the fire on East Tobacnoir Street around 10:30p November 13, after the person living there reported flames from the detached two-and-a-half-stall garage.

Fire crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes .

Little Chute Fire Department, Kaukauna Police Department, WE Energies and Kaukauna Utilities assisted the Kaukauana Fire Department in controlling the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started from a wood-burning stove, and it was being used at the time of the fire.

Firefighters want to remind neighbors to keep combustible materials and other flammable items at a safe distance from all heating sources, including wood stoves, furnaces and space heaters.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids