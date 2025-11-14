Wood stove causes Kaukauna garage fire

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Two vehicles inside a Kaukauna garage are a total loss after a wood stove caused a fire late Thursday night.

No one was hurt in the fire, and no damage happened to the house or neighboring buildings, but investigators believe the fire caused more than $50,000 in damage.

The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to the fire on East Tobacnoir Street around 10:30p November 13, after the person living there reported flames from the detached two-and-a-half-stall garage.

Fire crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes .

Little Chute Fire Department, Kaukauna Police Department, WE Energies and Kaukauna Utilities assisted the Kaukauana Fire Department in controlling the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started from a wood-burning stove, and it was being used at the time of the fire.

Firefighters want to remind neighbors to keep combustible materials and other flammable items at a safe distance from all heating sources, including wood stoves, furnaces and space heaters.

