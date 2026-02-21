UW-Parkside reopens its campus after threat prompts shelter in place

KENOSHA (NBC 26) — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside reopened its campus Friday afternoon after authorities resolved an earlier security concern and determined there was no active threat to the community.

University officials announced late Saturday morning that anyone on campus should evacuate or shelter in place due to an unspecified threat. The campus closed at 10:13 a.m. and officially reopened at 1 p.m.

All classes, activities and events scheduled for 1 p.m. or later are proceeding as originally planned. Campus dining is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m.

Local and campus law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation before clearing the campus. An increased police presence will remain on campus throughout the day as a precautionary measure.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our campus police department and local law enforcement partners for their rapid, professional response and for ensuring the safety of our campus community," university administration said in a statement.

The administration also thanked the campus community for their patience and cooperation during the disruption.

The university has not released details about the threat, saying additional information will be provided when authorized by law enforcement.