Two dead in Shawno County rollover crash

GREEN VALLEY (NBC 26) — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Shawano County.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. November 8, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road BB near Nauman Road in the Township of Green Valley.

The initial report indicated that there were three occupants of the vehicle and there were injuries.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and personnel from local fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on County Road BB when it entered the ditch and rolled multiple times.

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to a press release from the sheriff's department.

Two of the vehicle's occupants, a 49-year-old man from the Green Bay area and a 25-year-old man from the Gillett area, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third occupant, a 27-year-old man from the Green Valley area, was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details, including the names of those involved in the crash, will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.