Three people injured after vehicle crashes into Neenah home

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Three people were injured after a driver suffered a suspected medical episode and crashed a vehicle into a Neenah home on March 28.

The crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Henry Street near West Winneconne Avenue. The Neenah Police Department said the vehicle left the roadway and crashed through the corner of a residence, coming to a rest on its side.

Emergency personnel extracted the unconscious driver from the vehicle. Two residents inside the house were also injured. All three individuals were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a medical episode.

Police thanked Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Communication Center, and witnesses who provided statements for their assistance at the scene.