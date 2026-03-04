Terrorism charges recommended for student accused of threatening Neenah Middle School

UPDATE #4: Police is recommending terrorism charges against a student after threats were made to the Neenah Middle School, prompting its closure on Wednesday.

Police say a student was taken into custody on Wednesday, accused of making threats directed at Neenah Middle School.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson said his department is recommending the student to be criminally charged for making terrorist threats, which is a felony.

Neenah Middle School will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Neenah Joint School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Harrison said. There will be increased police presence on campus, and a counselor will be available to talk to students.

UPDATE #3: An arrest was made in connection with the incident that prompted the closure of Neenah Middle School on Wednesday, according to the school district.

Police say a student was taken into custody for making terrorist threats directed at the Neenah Middle School.

Police add there is no ongoing threat to students, staff or the community.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

UPDATE #2: The Neenah Joint School District now says a press conference will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The school district in Neenah is planning to share more information early Wednesday afternoon on the temporary closure of a middle school, NBC 26 has learned.

The district plans to have a press conference with officials at around 1 p.m. of Wednesday.

In an update on Wednesday morning, Neenah Police asked the community to stop calling the police department or the sheriff's office unless there is relevant information to be shared regarding the incident. Police say the high volume calls are affecting their ability to respond to tips efficiently.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Neenah Middle School will hold a digital learning day Wednesday after the district received information about a potential safety threat from police.

Neenah Joint School District announced the change after the Neenah Police Department shared information Tuesday evening about a potential threat to school safety at the middle school on Wednesday, March 4.

The district said in a press release Tuesday that it will hold a digital learning day until the individuals involved have been identified and the situation has been resolved. Neenah Police are actively investigating.

The threat is specific to Neenah Middle School. All other Neenah schools will hold in-person learning Wednesday.

Parent-teacher conferences scheduled at Neenah Middle School on Wednesday will be held virtually.

The district said the situation is unrelated to social media posts from over the weekend that referenced hacking student accounts. Neenah Police deemed those posts not credible.

Anyone with information about any threats to school safety is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department.

