Teen arrested after high-speed chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac County is in custody following a high-speed chase Friday morning.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to a northbound vehicle traveling in a reckless manner on Highway 172.

Police say the vehicle reached a speed reading of 82 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

The suspect failed to stop the vehicle and extinguished the car's lights as a pursuit began.

The car ran a red light and came to a stop in the lawn of the Elms Mobile Homes Trailer Park.

There, the driver was arrested. He was brought to the Fond du Lac County jail on charges of Felony Fleeing/ Eluding and Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance.

Four other minors were inside the vehicle during the chase. They did not sustain any injuries in the chase and have been released to their guardians.

