Suspicious item found at Kohler Target prompts evacuation

KOHLER (NBC 26) — Part of a Kohler shopping center was evacuated Saturday morning after police discovered a suspicious item in front of a Target store.

The Kohler Police Department received a report of a suspicious item in the cart corral outside the Target store at 4085 State Highway 28 around 10:06 a.m. on January 17, 2026, according to Chief of Police Shawn S. Splivalo.

Authorities evacuated the north end of the Deertrace Shopping Center as a precaution while the Milwaukee Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called in to remove the item.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kohler Police Department.

Multiple agencies assisted with the response, including:

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department

Sheboygan Falls Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department Hazardous Device Unit

FBI Milwaukee Field Office

Orange Cross Ambulance

Kohler Fire Department

No further details about the nature of the suspicious item or whether any charges will be filed have been released at this time.

