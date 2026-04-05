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Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee woman

Marguerite Richmond was last seen wearing a black coat and purple pajamas on North 66th Street. Police say she is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee woman
Milwaukee Police Department
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee woman
Posted

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 68-year-old woman who is missing and believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued for Marguerite Richmond. She was last seen on foot in the 4500 block of North 66th Street in Milwaukee at approximately 8 a.m. on April 5.

Richmond is described as a Black woman who is five feet four inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black coat, purple pajamas, and black slippers.

Anyone with information about Richmond's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

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