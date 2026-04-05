Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 68-year-old woman who is missing and believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued for Marguerite Richmond. She was last seen on foot in the 4500 block of North 66th Street in Milwaukee at approximately 8 a.m. on April 5.

Richmond is described as a Black woman who is five feet four inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black coat, purple pajamas, and black slippers.

Anyone with information about Richmond's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

