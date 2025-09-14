‘Self-serve’ indoor playground to open in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay area couple is bringing a new indoor play option to families this fall. Beth and Mark Kinnunen began dreaming of the concept about two years ago.

“I would constantly hear that there was nowhere for kids to run and climb,” Beth said of Green Bay’s existing wintertime activities.

What the couple built is Let’s Run Around, a ‘self-serve’ space with a secure code-access entrance that allows families to come and go as they please.

‘Self-serve’ indoor playground opening soon in Green Bay

Inside the 20,000 square-foot facility at the Shoppes at the Village in Ashwaubenon, Let’s Run Around offers kids ages 0-12 two custom-built, ADA-compliant playgrounds, a swing set and party rooms.

Kompound Cafe will have a coffee shop in the back for parents, and there will also be a mini mart with snacks.

“The whole theme of our building is being able to just come in, have fun, do it yourself, and leave when you're done. It's not a big headache," Beth said.

As a mother of two young boys herself, she said she understood the hassle of waiting in line to check-in at entertainment venues or dressing kids up for winter weather play outdoors.

In the climate-controlled building where the Kinnunens built the play space, Beth says parents can relax, and she hopes it will be a space where families can build community.

The location of Let’s Run Around was especially meaningful to Beth. Eleven years ago, her father opened his own business in the building: Cooks Corner.

“I’m really proud of my daughter,” said Peter Burback, Beth’s father.

Let’s Run Around will hold its soft open September 30.