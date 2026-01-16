Repairs needed to De Pere Ice Arena after half a century in the community

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The De Pere Ice Arena, which draws about 65,000 spectators annually, is in need of repairs after serving the community for more than half a century.

High school senior Madelyn Black has practically grown up at the facility, which was built in the early 1970s.

"I always say I learned to skate before I could walk," Black said.

She began skating in Manitowoc and came to the De Pere arena 10 years ago.

In that decade, she's won two gold medals and become a coach in the sport. For Black, the arena represents countless hours of training and memories.

"This is where we are most of our time, and to have, like, a nice, solid rink for them [young skaters] to be able to skate in would be amazing," she remarked.

Marty Kosobucki, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the City of De Pere, says the aging facility faces multiple challenges.

"The whole thing really is old and tired and needs to be updated," Kosobucki stated.

The rink is not compliant with accessibility standards, and the infrastructure beneath the ice floor presents significant problems.

"That heating system is shot," Kosobucki explained.

He says replacing the heating system alone would cost more than $500,000. The facility also shows wear from decades of use.

"The ceiling looks a little rough, due to some hockey pucks going through it," noted Black.

Those who run the arena have outlined two potential renovation scenarios. A $2 million investment would allow for some repairs, while a $4 million project would be more comprehensive.

"We would actually tear off the front of the building, where most of our problems are," Kosobucki said, and the building's whole interior would see a renovation.

Kosobucki says the De Pere Common Council will weigh in on a path forward next month.

A third option would keep the facility running as it is, with repairs made only with available funds in the arena's savings account.

While the City has yet to announce how any repairs would be funded, skaters like Black are hopeful the renovations will move forward.

"It would mean a lot to me," Black said.