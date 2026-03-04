'Potential threat' at Neenah Middle School prompts digital learning day Wednesday

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah Middle School will hold a digital learning day Wednesday after the district received information about a potential safety threat from police.

Neenah Joint School District announced the change after the Neenah Police Department shared information Tuesday evening about a potential threat to school safety at the middle school on Wednesday, March 4.

The district said in a press release Tuesday that it will hold a digital learning day until the individuals involved have been identified and the situation has been resolved. Neenah Police are actively investigating.

The threat is specific to Neenah Middle School. All other Neenah schools will hold in-person learning Wednesday.

Parent-teacher conferences scheduled at Neenah Middle School on Wednesday will be held virtually.

The district said the situation is unrelated to social media posts from over the weekend that referenced hacking student accounts. Neenah Police deemed those posts not credible.

Anyone with information about any threats to school safety is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department.

