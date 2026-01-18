Police tell drivers to avoid this section of University Ave.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area of University Avenue due to a "traffic issue" following a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash near University Avenue and Peters Street has closed University Avenue and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours.

In an alert posted to social media Saturday evening, police say WPS is working to make repairs in the area and that detours will remain in place until that work is complete.

No further details about the traffic issue have been provided at this time.