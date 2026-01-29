‘Phone jail’ at Green Bay brewery encourages connection

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Adults spend, on average, seven hours of their day looking at a screen.

High school students and the staff at Copper State Brewery in Green Bay are helping neighbors break that habit.

In shop class at Manitowoc Lutheran High, students designed ‘phone jail’ boxes for diners to store their cellular devices while enjoying a meal out together.

It’s an idea neighbors like Miles Friedman support.

"You hang out with your friends, [and] sometimes, everyone's just on their phones, in their own world," noted Friedman.

He says his screen time use averages three hours a day.

April Wenzel, a manager at Copper State Brewery, says the boxes are “an opportunity to unplug." Those who finish their meal without checking their phones are rewarded with a free cookie from FiveThumbsUp dessert shop.

The challenge comes with additional rules: if your phone makes a noise during dinner, you have to reveal a secret to the group. If you check your phone during your meal, you pay the entire bill.

"People have been pretty into it,” said Wenzel. “We've had a few people try and then humbly admit that they couldn't do it, but that they like the idea, and we've had quite a few people that were able to do it.”

Completing the challenge is easy for people like Tiernan Finco and Marina Danison, who intentionally disconnect regularly from their phones.

"Sometimes, I even leave my phone in the car," Danison mentioned.

While it’s common for most adults to scroll on social applications or message others while talking in person with someone, Finco and Danison say they prioritize in-person conversations without technological distraction.

"Social media isn't real life,” stated Finco. “You should be present with the people around you and present with the interactions you're having.”

At-home diners can enjoy a digital escape by creating a ‘no phone zone’ at their own kitchen tables or bedrooms. Doing so can encourage natural breaks from screen time throughout the day.