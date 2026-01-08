Oshkosh man dies after prison fight

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 43-year-old man serving time at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution (OSCI) is dead following a physical disturbance Wednesday with two other inmates.

Just before 3pm, the Oshkosh Police Department says the 43-year-old was secured by OSCI staff after he assaulted another inmate.

The man then suffered a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Thursday morning, investigators at the Oshkosh Police Department say they received notice that the man had died.

The Oshkosh Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is advised to contact the police department at (920) 236-5700. For anonymous reporting, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers through the P3 App or at (920) 231-8477.