One dead in SUV-motorcycle crash

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — The operator of a motorcycle died Saturday as a result of his injuries sustained in a highway collision with an SUV.

Just before 2pm, deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of CTH E and Blarney Ct. in the Town of Freedom.

According to police, first responders performed lifesaving measures on the motorcyclist. He was transported to a local trauma hospital and later died of his injuries.

The operator of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

No names have been released at this time. The incident is under investigation.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Freedom First Responders, Freedom Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Wisconsin State Patrol.