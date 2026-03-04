Neenah school officials, police to hold press conference

UPDATE #2: The Neenah Joint School District now says a press conference will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

NBC 26 will stream the press conference on nbc26.com.

UPDATE: The school district in Neenah is planning to share more information early Wednesday afternoon on the temporary closure of a middle school, NBC 26 has learned.

The district plans to have a press conference with officials at around 1 p.m. of Wednesday.

In an update on Wednesday morning, Neenah Police asked the community to stop calling the police department or the sheriff's office unless there is relevant information to be shared regarding the incident. Police say the high volume calls are affecting their ability to respond to tips efficiently.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Neenah Middle School will hold a digital learning day Wednesday after the district received information about a potential safety threat from police.

Neenah Joint School District announced the change after the Neenah Police Department shared information Tuesday evening about a potential threat to school safety at the middle school on Wednesday, March 4.

The district said in a press release Tuesday that it will hold a digital learning day until the individuals involved have been identified and the situation has been resolved. Neenah Police are actively investigating.

The threat is specific to Neenah Middle School. All other Neenah schools will hold in-person learning Wednesday.

Parent-teacher conferences scheduled at Neenah Middle School on Wednesday will be held virtually.

The district said the situation is unrelated to social media posts from over the weekend that referenced hacking student accounts. Neenah Police deemed those posts not credible.

Anyone with information about any threats to school safety is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department.

