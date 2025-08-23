Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 42-year-old Oconomowoc man was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries after his motorcycle struck a telephone pole in Dodge County Thursday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:59 p.m. on County Road CW west of County Road EM in the town of Emmet, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Initial investigation shows the man was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on County Road CW when the bike left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was found by a passerby.

Watertown Emergency Medical Services transported the motorcyclist to Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown. Due to the severity of his life-threatening injuries, he was then flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Medical Center Summit.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the City of Watertown Fire and EMS, Lebanon Fire Department, City of Watertown Police Department, Flight for Life Wisconsin, and DCERT.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is withholding the driver's name as the crash remains under investigation.