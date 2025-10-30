Missing man found dead in Wolf River

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC26) — The body of a missing man was located in the Wolf River yesterday—one day after he was reported missing, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Nathaniel Robinson, 34, was reported missing on Tuesday. The next day, the sheriff's department announced that Robinson had been located.

Then, on Thursday, Chief Deputy Ty Raddant announced that Robinson was dead, saying his body had been recovered from the river on Wednesday afternoon near Sturgeon Park.

Raddant said a death investigation has been started.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (715) 526-3111.