Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Missing man found dead in Wolf River

Nathaniel Robinson had been missing since Tuesday
shawano county sheriffs
NBC 26
shawano county sheriffs
Posted
and last updated

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC26) — The body of a missing man was located in the Wolf River yesterday—one day after he was reported missing, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Nathaniel Robinson, 34, was reported missing on Tuesday. The next day, the sheriff's department announced that Robinson had been located.

Then, on Thursday, Chief Deputy Ty Raddant announced that Robinson was dead, saying his body had been recovered from the river on Wednesday afternoon near Sturgeon Park.

Raddant said a death investigation has been started.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (715) 526-3111.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids