Minocqua brewery owner announces run for governor

MINOCQUA (NBC 26) — Kirk Bangstad said Saturday that he plans to run for governor of Wisconsin.

The announcement comes a week a suspect opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., after which Bangstad attracted viral attention.

On social media, Bangstad, who owns Minocqua Brewing Company, wrote that his business would pour free beer to its customers on the day that the president dies.

The comments, according to Bangstad, drew a visit from the Secret Service and FBI.

Now, Bagstad says Wisconsin needs a leader who's "battle tested."

"What's important to me is saving our democracy and protecting our rights," Bangstad told a group outside his brewery Saturday. "Even if I lose, I feel like I'm part of the conversation that I feel like everybody needs to be hearing."