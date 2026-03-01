Man stabbed in Oshkosh; suspect arrested after pursuit north of the city

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 41-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Oshkosh.

Officers from the Oshkosh Police Department were dispatched at approximately 6:40 a.m. to the 400 block of S. Koeller Street for a weapons call. A 35-year-old man had been stabbed.

According to a press release from the police department, officers provided medical treatment until the Oshkosh Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect and the vehicle he fled in. With assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the Neenah Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol, the vehicle was located north of the city.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the Oshkosh Police Department.

The 41-year-old suspect was booked at the Winnebago County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and domestic disorderly conduct. Additional charges from other agencies are pending.

Authorities say all parties involved knew one another and there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 App.