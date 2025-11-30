Man missing from living facility during winter storm

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — The Sheboygan Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old male believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities say Todd Edwin Janssen was last seen walking away from his assisted living facility in Sheboygan early Saturday morning. He has yet to be located.

Janssen, who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, was wearing a brown Carhart jacket and a tan or gray stocking cap when he left the facility at 13th and Eisner around 6am.

The department says Janssen has significant forestry and landscaping experience and may have been trying to get to a local golf course.

Anyone with information pertaining to the alert should contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.