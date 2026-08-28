I-41 northbound reopens after crash; No injuries reported

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2: All lanes have reopened.

According to the State Patrol, repairs to both the concrete barriers and the surface of the roadway were required after the crash.

Troopers are investigating the cause.

UPDATE: No injuries or fatalities were reported in the crash that is causing delays on I-41 at Wrightstown Road near Kaukauna Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Troopers say a commercial vehicle and its trailer are currently blocking northbound lanes as crews work on the scene. The closure is expected to take two to three hours.

According to the State Patrol, the suggested detour for northbound traffic is to exit onto County Highway J and travel north on Highway J to County Highway S. Travel eastbound on County Highway S to the on- and off-ramps at I-41.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: All northbound lanes of I-41 at Wrightstown Road near Kaukauna are blocked due to a crash.

The Wisconsin DOT says the crash happened around 7:15 a.m., causing the full closure of the highway lanes in one direction.

NBC 26 has sent a reporter to the scene.

No further details about the crash have been released at this time.