Hunters escape on foot from 350-acre fire in Waushara County

REDGRANITE (NBC 26) — A 350-acre fire in Waushara County that shut down lanes on state highways 49 and 21 Sunday has been contained, according to officials.

Redgranite Fire Chief Mark Piechowski says hunters on wetland private property near Berlin escaped on foot through the marsh when their four-wheelers ignited from hot exhausts and the air’s low humidity.

The hunters tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful. Chief Piechowski tells NBC 26 the hunters were not harmed in the fire.

High winds contributed to the quick spread of the fire, said Chief Piechowski.

Several local fire departments responded to the scene. About 50 firefighters worked to control the flames, and the fire was contained by 6pm Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have a fire truck on site through the night to monitor the scene.

For the next week, the DNR will lead a cleanup of the wreckage.