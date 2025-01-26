Hundreds honor late Denmark Teen with truck memorial

DENMARK (NBC 26) — Hundreds gathered Saturday to honor 16-year-old Nathan Chervenka of Denmark, a cancer survivor and truck enthusiast, with a heartfelt truck memorial after his tragic passing.



DENMARK, WI — On January 21, 16-year-old Nathan Chervenka of Denmark died days after a car crash, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and a deep love for trucks.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Cotter Funeral Home, many arriving in trucks and semis, to celebrate Nathan’s life and honor his memory. Among the attendees was Jaida Spielvogel, also a cancer survivor, who organized the truck memorial as a tribute to Nathan and his family.

“He just beat cancer, and I just beat cancer, so I really wanted to show my support for him also,” Spielvogel said.

Nathan’s battle with cancer began in April 2024 when he was diagnosed with lymphoma. He overcame the disease shortly after, embodying the same perseverance that endeared him to so many.

Spielvogel described Nathan as more than just a survivor.

“He was such a happy person. He made such a big impact on all these people here, so it’s really nice to see all these trucks and semis come out to support him,” she said.

Nathan’s love for trucks and farming started at a young age. His brother, Austin Chervenka, shared a fond memory of Nathan’s first big purchase: a 1949 John Deere tractor.

“Him and Dad wanted to go look at it, and Mom’s like, ‘We’re not buying the tractor,’” Austin said. “He was like, ‘I know, we’re just going to go look at it,’ and he still ended up buying that tractor.”

Before the crash, Nathan was working on restoring a Dodge Ram truck he had purchased. Though he didn’t get to complete it, Carter Collision in Kewaunee finished the restoration just in time for Saturday’s memorial.

“It’s really emotional,” Austin said. “I drove it here this morning, and I pretty much broke down crying on my way here. He would have loved the thing... It’s just exactly how he wanted it.”

After the truck memorial, family and friends gathered inside for a prayer service. Another memorial service will be held Sunday at Saviors Lutheran Church at noon.