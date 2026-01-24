GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Extremely cold temperatures are keeping neighbors inside this weekend, and one expert is sharing advice to keep homes safe from the cold.

Patrick Muller owns Muller Construction, a general contracting business in Green Bay.

He says changing a home's furnace filter regularly will extend the HVAC system's lifespan and save homeowner's money.

To prevent fire hazards, homeowners should regularly clean their dryer filters, too.

"You get lint that builds up a little bit of moisture and it freezes. Next thing you know, you could start a dryer fire," Muller explained.

Also look for frozen moisture on windows.

"If you have ice on the inside of your window, that means that there's condensation building up, but it's freezing right away. You have no insulation through your windows," said Muller.

Ensure that all closed windows are locked.

"Those seals have to have pressure on them for them to work," Muller mentioned.

If your home doesn't have great insulation, there are temporary solutions.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

How to protect your home from extreme cold weather this weekend

"If you have a big draft through your door, just hang a heavy blanket over it. Windows same thing," Muller said.

During the day, open window blinds to allow in heat from the sun.

"Then, when it gets toward sunset, close your blinds. You'll trap that air between the blinds and the window. It'll give you a little extra cushion," said Muller.

Following this advice can help relieve experts of preventable calls during winter.

"Your plumbers and your HVAC guys, they're under a lot of pressure right now," Muller noted.

If you experience issues with your home because of the cold temperatures, though, it's best to call a professional rather than diagnose them yourself.

General contractors can help to address some issues if plumbers and HVAC experts can't offer immediate assistance.