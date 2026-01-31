Hortonville man arrested for 6th OWI had open alcohol in pickup truck

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 41-year-old Hortonville man was arrested Saturday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police say this is his 6th offense.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., Andrew Herman was observed by a Wisconsin State Trooper speeding eastbound in a pickup truck on Prospect Avenue near the city of Fox Crossing.

According to a release, the truck was deviating from its designated traffic lane.

The observing officer conducted a traffic stop, during which open alcoholic beverages were found inside Herman's vehicle.

A field sobriety test indicated that Herman was driving impaired, and he was subsequently arrested.

Police say the matter is under investigation, pending legal blood sample results.