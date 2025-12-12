Green Bay leaders condemn hate after viral video

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay city leaders gathered Thursday night to condemn hate and reaffirm the community's commitment to inclusion, following a racist viral video out of Ashwaubenon and divisive federal comments targeting immigrant communities.

At Green Bay City Hall, officials from across Wisconsin spoke out against discrimination affecting local residents.

"In Green Bay, we take care of each other," State Representative Amaad Rivera-Wagner said.

The unity rally came after two incidents sparked community concern. In Ashwaubenon, a Cinnabon employee was caught on camera using a racial slur, while recent federal remarks deprecated Somali immigrants.

"Green Bay and Wisconsin thrive when every resident is valued and included," said Said Hassan, Executive Director of COMSA.

Amanda Garcia, executive director of Casa Alba Melanie, emphasized the broader impact of such incidents.

"An attack on one of these communities is an attack on all of us," Garcia stated.

Robin Scott from the We All Rise African American Resource Center warned against minimizing the significance of racist comments.

"Some people will...say it was just a comment, just a moment or just a misunderstanding," Scott said of the viral video's online reaction. "But for our communities, it's never just anything. It's a part of a pattern," Scott said.

During the meeting, Mayor Eric Genrich introduced a resolution supporting Somali-American neighbors in the community.

"The Somali community, the refugee community, the immigrant community represent the best of who we are," noted Mayor Genrich.

No action on the resolution was taken during the Thursday conference.

The Brown County Republicans criticized the conference in a statement, calling it "a photo-op that distracts from Green Bay's tax hikes, crumbling roads, rising crime and surging homelessness."

Attendees rejected that characterization of the event.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay leaders condemn hate after viral video

"The idea that decency is something that we all can expect from one another should never and has never been political," said Rep. Rivera-Wagner

Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent Vicki Bayer did not attend the press conference but released a statement to district families addressing racist remarks from federal leadership.

"It is my greatest hope that, as a country, we can move past this divisive language. We celebrate our rich diversity as a community, and we believe that our diversity makes us stronger," Bayer's statement reads in part.

Bayer also noted the district has policies protecting students against direct access by law enforcement or federal agencies. If requests are made to see a student, law enforcement or immigration officials would first be directed to the principal and a parent would be notified.

Community leaders called on residents to help maintain Green Bay as a safe and welcoming place for all.

"This is our home. We are welcome here, and everybody else is welcome here as well. We want to make sure that we can share that welcoming message with everyone," said Fauzia Qureshi, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance.

Residents can voice their opinions on this topic at the next Common Council meeting Tuesday, where the Committee of the Whole will review the mayor's resolution.