GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the 16th year, Green Bay community members gathered for an annual peace walk and interfaith service to remember those who died while experiencing homelessness.

By candlelight, residents walked together Thursday night in remembrance of 10 friends and strangers who passed away since December 2024 while dealing with unstable housing.

"We want to remember them. We love them," Green Bay resident Carrie Duke said.

The memorial service provides the only commemoration some of those lives receive.

"It's not that their families don't love them,” explained Duke. "It's just we've run out of what to do."

Duke lost her brother in 2023, while he was homeless. She never got the chance to say goodbye, but the service gives her closure.

"It makes you feel again, you know. When you come to service, you're like,‘ Yep. I really did love him,’" Duke expressed.

Lydia Davidson is an organizer of the event. She says the event serves those currently experiencing housing instability, too.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay honors the lives of unhoused neighbors who died this year

"They come and they see community members gathered from all around to honor their fellow, you know, friends' lives, and even just that could be enough to help change the trajectory,” Davidson said.

She hopes the event gives people in that situation hope.

Those who work closely with neighbors experiencing homelessness say others can help by volunteering with warming shelters and advocating for safe, affordable housing in their neighborhoods.