Green Bay experts share flood prevention tips

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With heavy rainfall in the forecast, Green Bay experts are sharing tips with homeowners to prevent flooding in their neighborhoods.

Crews with the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) hit the streets in preparation for the expected downpour Thursday night, plowing lingering snow from roads and inspecting the city's stormwater inlets to ensure proper drainage.

"This is our core duty, taking care of the roads and making sure they're safe," said Chris Pirlot with Green Bay Public Works.

"We feel pretty confident that the stormwater’s going to be able to flow into the gutter and into the storm drains,"he furthered, noting that the last time the city saw major water issues on the roads was in 2019.

Preparation is key, explained Pirlot, to preventing flooding in the community.

Homeowners can similarly take steps to protect their homes from potential basement flooding and water damage.

Chris McBrair, President of Watters Plumbing in Green Bay, advises homeowners to inspect their sump pumps prior to a heavy rainfall.

“Make sure it's good before something bad happens,"he commented.

McBrair recommends homeowners check their sump pumps for backups and ensure the devices are properly connected to power sources.

"A lot of times on a basement, those run on GFCIs (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters)and it trips someplace else, so you want to make sure there's actually current going to that pump," McBrair explained.

For homes with two-plug pump systems, McBrair warns that switches often fail first and should be tested before severe weather arrives.

Homeowners should also clear any obstructions from their pump's discharge area, particularly snow that may have accumulated around outdoor hoses.

Property owners should also check that storm water on their land flows away from their homes rather than toward the foundation.

For those who must drive during periods of heavy rain, experts emphasize exercising extra caution and never attempting to drive through flooded areas.