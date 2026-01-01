Got a resolution? Here’s how to achieve it in 2026

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It will take more than willpower to achieve a new goal in 2026.

At Western Racquet & Tennis Club, Mary Thomas is an expert in goal-setting. She says anyone with a New Year’s resolution will need a plan to make it happen.

That starts with motivation.

“If it's something that's really meaningful to you, I know there's the ability to make it happen," Thomas said. "When there's a bigger 'why,' the likelihood of you sticking with it is a lot greater."

Thomas explained that having a clear driving force behind a new goal helps people put in the work to accomplish it.

Every big goal can be broken into micro goals, and Thomas says people can hold themselves accountable to those goals with regular progress check-ins.

“Set a reminder in your calendar. Say, like, 30 days out and then at 60 days out," Thomas explained.

Jeff Wright is trying to prioritize his health in the new year. He joined Western Racquet awhile ago but hasn’t frequented a gym in a few decades.

A personal trainer is helping Wright reach his fitness goal.

“I’m inherently lazy,” Wright said. “[The trainer is] nice.You have an appointment, so you have to show up," Wright explained. “It’s good.”

Those who can’t afford a personal trainer can find support in their friends and family.

“It's not something that you have to do on your own,” emphasized Thomas. “I think it can actually be kind of isolating if you try to do it on your own.”

Thomas furthered that everyone has bad days, and no one should expect to be perfect when working toward a new goal, but she stressed that one bad day shouldn’t affect the next day.

“Start fresh the next day,” Thomas stated.

Adjustments to resolutions are also common, she explained, and shouldn’t be seen as failure. If a goal seems too ambitious, adjust as necessary.

Wright’s advice for those with resolutions this new year: “Start slow.”