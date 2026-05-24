Garage fire spreads to home and neighboring property in Kiel

KIEL (NBC 26) — A garage fire spread to a residence and caused heat damage to a neighboring home and garage in Kiel Saturday afternoon, resulting in an estimated $150,000 in property loss.

The Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of 9th Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The first engine arrived on scene approximately 6 minutes after the initial call and found a fully involved detached garage with fire extending to the residence on the same property.

Crews brought the fire under control within approximately 10 minutes of arrival. Firefighters remained on scene for approximately 2.5 hours conducting overhaul operations and assisting with the fire investigation.

The origin of the fire was determined to be within the garage. The cause remains undetermined at this time. No injuries were reported.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Kiel Fire Department is asking anyone with photos or video of the fire — taken before crews arrived or during firefighting operations — to contact Public Information Officer Ben Jeanty at benjamin.jeanty@kielwi.gov.

The Kiel Fire Department is reminding residents to use caution in and around garages, workshops, and storage areas. Officials advise keeping flammable materials away from heat sources, avoiding overloaded electrical outlets, and ensuring smoke alarms are installed and working inside the home.

