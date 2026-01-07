From cattle to crustaceans: Shawano farmers raise costal cuisine

LEOPOLIS (NBC 26) — A dairy farming couple in Shawano County has traded their cattle for an unexpected aquatic venture — growing shrimp on their farm.

Craig and Karleen Brei made the shift in 2023, when the physical demands of dairy farming became too much after 40 years.

Their nephew suggested the unconventional alternative, having recently visited a similar operation downstate.

At first, it seemed like a crazy idea to neighbors in the area. “It went over like a lead balloon,” Craig recalls. He says the community has since come on board to the idea and is very supportive of the new business.

"It's like raising unicorns,” Craig joked. “You're the only one that's doing it.”

He says one neighbor down the street from the Breis’ aquatic farm says he never dreamed he’d find fresh shrimp in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Breis are happy to serve their community with the product. They currently sell direct to consumers, both neighbors and local restaurants.

Though its less physical work, Craig says farming the shrimp is “a constant juggling act.”

Shrimp need the right water temperature, pH and calcium levels to survive—and they’re delicate creatures.

"We add water [to the tanks] everyday because if you add it too fast, you'll actually crush them," Brei explained.

When the shrimp arrive, in batches of 30,000, they’re just seven days old and about the size of a human eyelash.

They require round-the-clock attention, but for the Breis, the effort is worth it.

In the coming months, the Breis plan to add 12 additional shrimp tanks to their farm, each capable of holding more than 200 pounds of shrimp.

The Breis also plan to diversify further by spring, adding hydroponic plant production in their fully-automated greenhouse. The facility will grow lettuce and micro-greens for customers in the community.