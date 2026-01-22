MENASHA (NBC 26) — Special Olympics Wisconsin's polar plunges in the Fox Cities January 23 and 24 have been cancelled due to dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast, but the organization is moving forward with indoor alternatives to continue fundraising for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

More than 300 people in Northeast Wisconsin have registered for the polar plunge events, which were scheduled to take place at Waverly Beach on Lake Winnebago Friday and Saturday.

"We really have to protect the safety of our plungers and our staff and dive teams, first and foremost," explained Addie Teeters, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The polar plunge is Special Olympics Wisconsin's largest grassroots fundraiser, supporting athletic programs and health screenings for more than 14,000 Wisconsin individuals.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Frigid forecast moves Fox Cities Polar Plunge indoors

Plungers in the Fox Cities have raised more than $50,000 toward the organization's $125,000 goal—and although they won't be jumping in the water this year, they're still celebrating that achievement.

Instead of the icy dips, Special Olympics Wisconsin will host indoor plunge parties at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille Friday and Saturday.

"We're going to have live music, education opportunities, opportunities to play and interact with the athletes," said Teeters.

The indoor events will also feature games and prizes for those who helped fundraise.

"We can still have that fellowship even if we can't go out into the water," Teeters said.

People who still want to take the plunge can join one of five other event locations across the state. There is also an option to "plunge your own way" from now until March 31.