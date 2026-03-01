Fox Cities radio host Rick McNeal dies after brief illness

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Rick McNeal, the longtime morning show host for WAPL radio in Appleton has died. He passed away Saturday afternoon following a brief illness.

McNeal was with WAPL and its parent company, Woodward Community Media, for more than 40 years.

General Manager BJ DeGroot released a statement following McNeal's death.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Rick McNeal, longtime host of the WAPL Morning Show, colleague, and friend," DeGroot said. "While Rick's public persona was loved by many in Northeast Wisconsin, he remained a very private person. We honor his wishes and those closest to him and ask for privacy through this difficult time," DeGroot continued. "Legacy is found in the laughter he shared with every listener."

Funeral arrangements are pending.