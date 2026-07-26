Four-year-old struck by an e-bike in Menasha

MENASHA — The City of Menasha Police Department is encouraging safe e-bike practices after a four-year-old was struck by an e-bike at Jefferson Park.

According to Menasha Police, the child was on the playground area when they were struck by an e-bike.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m.

The child sustained cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

In the wake of the incident, MPD is encouraging safe practices.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to practice the utmost safety while operating e-bikes. Be cautious of pedestrians, vehicles, and travel at a safe speed," the police department said in a press release.

