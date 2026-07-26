Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts

Actions

Four-year-old struck by an e-bike in Menasha

Screenshot 2026-07-25 at 9.09.07 PM.png
NBC 26
File photo of bike riding in the Fox Valley from May, 2026.
Screenshot 2026-07-25 at 9.09.07 PM.png
Posted

MENASHA — The City of Menasha Police Department is encouraging safe e-bike practices after a four-year-old was struck by an e-bike at Jefferson Park.

According to Menasha Police, the child was on the playground area when they were struck by an e-bike.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m.

The child sustained cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

In the wake of the incident, MPD is encouraging safe practices.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to practice the utmost safety while operating e-bikes. Be cautious of pedestrians, vehicles, and travel at a safe speed," the police department said in a press release.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Connect: Get in touch with us