Firefighter sustains minor injuries in De Pere-area house fire Friday night

GLENMORE (NBC 26) — A firefighter was transported to a hospital for minor injuries Friday night when crews responded to a house fire call on Tower Rd in the Town of Glenmore.

A release from Morrison Volunteer Fire Department says no life was lost in the fire and that there were no major injuries in what they call a "large scale incident."

At 4:24 p.m. Friday, Morrison firefighters and a crew with the Fox River Fire District responded to the structure fire. The initial call indicated fire in a garage attached to a residence.

First responders say all residents and pets were safely evacuated.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the garage engulfed in flames, with the fire moving to the roof of the home.

An exterior fire attack was initiated with multiple hose lines, as first responders closed traffic in both directions along the road.

Crews battled active fire for over an hour and continued to put out hot spots for more than three hours.

The cold weather and location of the house created challenges for firefighting operations, the department says.

Crews cleared the scene by 9:50 p.m.

The home sustained significant damage.

Sixteen agencies aided Morrison firefighters in their response, including:

