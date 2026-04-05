Emergency road closure in Brown County due to failed culvert

TOWN OF EATON (NBC 26) — The Brown County Highway Department announced an emergency road closure on a portion of County Trunk Highway JJ in the Town of Eaton on April 5th due to a failed culvert pipe.

The closure affects CTH JJ between Phillips Road North and Danielski Lane. Officials said the roadway will remain closed until further notice.

Drivers are instructed to use a posted detour that follows CTH QQ to State Highway 29 to CTH T.

The highway department noted that the repair work is weather-dependent and the timeline may change accordingly.