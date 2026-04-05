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Emergency road closure in Brown County due to failed culvert

The Brown County Highway Department closed CTH JJ in the Town of Eaton between Phillips Road North and Danielski Lane until further notice. A detour is posted for drivers.
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TOWN OF EATON (NBC 26) — The Brown County Highway Department announced an emergency road closure on a portion of County Trunk Highway JJ in the Town of Eaton on April 5th due to a failed culvert pipe.

The closure affects CTH JJ between Phillips Road North and Danielski Lane. Officials said the roadway will remain closed until further notice.

Drivers are instructed to use a posted detour that follows CTH QQ to State Highway 29 to CTH T.

The highway department noted that the repair work is weather-dependent and the timeline may change accordingly.

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