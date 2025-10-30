Officials: 'Severe' injuries in Door County crash

DOOR COUNTY (NBC26) — A two-vehicle crash with "severe" injuries closed a county highway in Door County Thursday morning near Maplewood. Officials say it happened around 7:00 a.m. on Highway H at Mill Road.

According to investigators, a sedan was struck by a semi-trailer at the intersection. Two occupants of the sedan were injured, one of them "severely." Both were taken to a hospital.

Officials said fog was in the area at the time of the crash.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Hwy. H remains closed from Mill road to Hwy. 42.

This story will be updated as more details become available.