Clintonville officer hit by vehicle; suspect in custody

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — A Clintonville police officer was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run Tuesday. A man is now in custody in Fond du Lac County.

According to a news release, the officer was responding to a 911 call at N. 12th St., where the vehicle was parked in the driveway.

As the officer approached the vehicle, a man in the driver's seat appeared to be arguing with a woman outside the vehicle.

The Clintonville Police Department says the man started the vehicle and failed to comply with the officer's commands to shut the vehicle off. The male driver then struck the officer with the vehicle as he was speeding away.

The Clintonville Area Ambulance Service brought the injured officer to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was released from the hospital on Wednesday, after receiving medical treatment.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was requested to lead an investigation of the incident, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available by the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

