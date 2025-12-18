APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District is moving forward with plans for a referendum after a community survey showed majority support, though residents remain divided on how much they're willing to contribute to address the district's multi-million-dollar budget shortfall.

A survey of more than 7,000 Appleton neighbors revealed that 68% would support a district referendum on the April ballot.

The district is considering either a $13 million or $15 million referendum to fill its budget gap, though some residents question the need for additional funding.

"For me as a parent, I've been very pro-education, but there has to be accountability,” said Grand Chute resident Sally DeBruin, who has grandchildren in the district.“You can't keep asking for money. Everybody is in a tight situation right now.”

District leaders say a $13 million referendum option wouldn't keep up with inflation over the next four years, forcing the schools to cut extracurriculars like middle school theatre.

A $15 million referendum would provide more financial stability but faces resistance from some cost-conscious taxpayers.

Having exhausted its savings, the district is already implementing cost-cutting measures this school year, like consolidating buildings and starting a hiring freeze for positions that are not student-facing.

School leaders presented survey takers with four referendum amount options, ranging from $11 million to $17 million, but the school board now says it will not consider the highest and lowest options.

The district last passed a referendum in 2022 and at that time did not anticipate a budget deficit for this school year.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Appleton school leaders to propose referendum but seek further input on amount

Since an enrollment peak in the 2017-2018 school year, the Appleton Area School District has seen declining enrollment, though this year, the decline was less than one percent.

One-third of the student population at Appleton Area schools receives SNAP benefits (food stamps), and district leaders say that means educators are doing more with less,providing food and other resources to students in addition to education.

Some neighbors are raising concerns about giving schools more money amid rising taxes.

About 75 percent of the district's voter base does not work in or have children in Appleton Area schools. Twenty-two percent of those survey respondents said they would not support a referendum of any proposed amount on the April ballot.

The school district's board of education is seeking further public input ahead of its January 12 decision to propose either the $13 million- or $15 million referendum.