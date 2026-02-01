Alert issued for 'manic' Florida woman believed to be in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS (NBC 26) — A missing person alert has been issued for 37-year-old Erica Lynn Brown of Florida.

She was last seen in Georgia but is believed by police to have crossed the Illinois/Wisconsin border around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department says Brown is in a 'manic/ delusional' state and believes that cities in the United States will be bombed.

She left Florida on Thursday with her 18-month and five-year-old children. According to the alert, Brown's mother does not believe Brown is capable of caring for the kids.

The missing woman is believed to be en route to Minneapolis in a 2016 white Hyundai Accent with an Ohio license plate reading HSZ4983. Her final destination is thought to be Canada.

Brown is a 5' 5" white woman with blonde/brown medium-length hair who was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and leggings.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at (608) 253-1611.