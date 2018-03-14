Man dies in house fire in Outagamie County

Fair
DEER CREEK, Wis. - One man is dead after a house fire in Outagamie County.
Fire officials were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a house on the ten thousand block of Pine Road in Deer Creek, south of Clintonville.
Officials on scene confirmed a man was unable to escape and was found dead in the building.
Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputies said three people, including a toddler, were able to escape the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Cody Nachtrab, according to the Outagamie County Coroner's Office.