Man dies in house fire in Outagamie County

Brooke Hafs
3:57 AM, Mar 13, 2018
10:37 PM, Mar 13, 2018
DEER CREEK, Wis. - One man is dead after a house fire in Outagamie County. 

Fire officials were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a house on the ten thousand block of Pine Road in Deer Creek, south of Clintonville. 

Officials on scene confirmed a man was unable to escape and was found dead in the building. 

Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputies said three people, including a toddler, were able to escape the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Cody Nachtrab, according to the Outagamie County Coroner's Office.

