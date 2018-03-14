Man dies in house fire in Outagamie County

DEER CREEK, Wis. - One man is dead after a house fire in Outagamie County.

Fire officials were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a house on the ten thousand block of Pine Road in Deer Creek, south of Clintonville.

Officials on scene confirmed a man was unable to escape and was found dead in the building.

Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputies said three people, including a toddler, were able to escape the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Cody Nachtrab, according to the Outagamie County Coroner's Office.