These popular Hoka running shoe dupes are just $28

Hoka shoes were created by runners for everyone from neighborhood walkers to serious runners. The high-quality running shoes are known for being functional, durable and comfortable. They are designed to provide support in all the right places. However, they might not fit every budget.

If you love the style and long for the comfort of Hoka shoes but prefer something more affordable, Walmart’s Avia Women’s Hightail Running Sneakers might be just what you’re looking for. Similar in appearance to Hoka One One Clifton 6 shoes that start at well over $100 (the current edition is the Clifton 9, usually around $160), the Hightails have received excellent reviews. Better still, they’re available for under $30.

These women’s running shoes have a compression midsole and a high-abrasion rubber outsole. These features provide enduring performance with excellent cushioning for every step you take. In addition, the molded TPU heel and toe counter is sturdy and abrasion-resistant but also flexible to provide stability.

The shoe’s upper is lightweight, breathable woven mesh, and the EVA foam midsole provides excellent shock absorption without adding heaviness. The outsole is designed for complete ground contact, and the lace-up style offers additional support.

If you have been hoping to try Hoka shoes but would like to start with something easier on the budget, you can get the Avia Women’s Hightail Running Sneakers at Walmart. They also come in medium and wide widths, still costing just $27.98.

For a little bit more — but still lower than name-brand Hoka prices — Amazon shoppers can snag a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, which even come in kids’ sizes.

These shoes have a cult-like following and it’s easy to see why. They’re designed with an ultra-soft step and a heavy dose of cushioning. Adidas says Cloudfoam offers “next level comfort with every step.” The rubber-soled textile shoes sport an upper mesh that is more breathable than leather — a good thing for hot, sweaty feet.

You can find these sneakers on Amazon with prices ranging from $45.95-$69.98, depending on size and color.

