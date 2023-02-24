Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Here's how 20 plows cleared 10 inches of snow overnight

Here's how 20 plows cleared 10 inches of snow overnight
Fond du Lac Snow Plow
Posted at 8:05 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 21:05:17-05

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — By mid-morning on Thursday, Fond du Lac’s roads were mostly clear, despite getting more than 10 inches of snow.

Operations Superintendent Adam Schmitt said this is only possible thanks to thorough planning, which started on Monday.

“We look at the type of weather we're receiving and if it's necessary for us to pretreat roads,” Schmitt said. “Our goal by pretreating roads is to keep things from binding to the surface. It makes cleanup at the end a lot easier. For a storm for example, like we just had, we have everything loaded up, equipment checked over safe and checked, ready to go. So when we go out we don't have surprises.”

Then, the snow comes.

Snowplow driver Scott Van Price said he woke up at 2:00 a.m. to plow, and wouldn’t finish until 3:00 p.m.

“I’d rather come in at two or three o'clock in the morning and plow it and get a good start on it,” Van Price said. “Traffic's not out. It’s well worth it coming in early.”

Schmitt said 20 trucks plowed Fond du Lac’s streets Wednesday night and into Thursday morning so residents could take to the roads safely.

By noon Thursday, Van Price said their main job was to re-scrape some of the roads where they had previously salted. Schmitt said they would also be removing high snow piles around the city.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!