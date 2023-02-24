Here's how 20 plows cleared 10 inches of snow overnight

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — By mid-morning on Thursday, Fond du Lac’s roads were mostly clear, despite getting more than 10 inches of snow.

Operations Superintendent Adam Schmitt said this is only possible thanks to thorough planning, which started on Monday.

“We look at the type of weather we're receiving and if it's necessary for us to pretreat roads,” Schmitt said. “Our goal by pretreating roads is to keep things from binding to the surface. It makes cleanup at the end a lot easier. For a storm for example, like we just had, we have everything loaded up, equipment checked over safe and checked, ready to go. So when we go out we don't have surprises.”

Then, the snow comes.

Snowplow driver Scott Van Price said he woke up at 2:00 a.m. to plow, and wouldn’t finish until 3:00 p.m.

“I’d rather come in at two or three o'clock in the morning and plow it and get a good start on it,” Van Price said. “Traffic's not out. It’s well worth it coming in early.”

Schmitt said 20 trucks plowed Fond du Lac’s streets Wednesday night and into Thursday morning so residents could take to the roads safely.

By noon Thursday, Van Price said their main job was to re-scrape some of the roads where they had previously salted. Schmitt said they would also be removing high snow piles around the city.

