Here's what's changing on your Uber app

Uber is getting a slew of updates, from how you order a ride to who can ride in the first place.

The company introduced its latest array of features at its third annual product showcase, GO-GET. This year, updates focused on "helping you go and get with the people you love most" with products under three categories: Family, fun and travel.

Many of the features seem focused on providing for wider access to rides, including for kids, groups and even people without the app.

So whether you need any or not, here are all the changes coming to your Uber app.

Teen accounts

For the first time, Uber will allow teenagers between ages 13 and 17 to request and ride alone.

The new feature allows parents to link their teen's account to a family profile, which gives them access to real-time location and order updates as well as the ability to pay under one account.

The company said teen accounts will only match with experienced and highly-rated drivers, though drivers can opt out of accepting teen rides.

Teen accounts for Uber will kick off on May 22 in select cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Uber car seat

Uber is teaming up with Nuna, a car seat company, to provide safer rides for little ones.

The new feature will allow guardians to reserve a ride with a car seat that can carry kids from 5 to 65 lbs.

Though this will only be available in New York and Los Angeles to start, Uber plans to expand to more cities in the future.

1-833-USE-UBER

Do you have a family member who just can't grasp the idea of some apps? This one's for them, according to Uber.

U.S. customers will be able to dial 1-833-USE-UBER, or 1-833-873-8327, to request a ride instead of using the app — or even a smartphone. Callers will be able to speak with an agent in English or Spanish.

Group rides and grocery orders

Getting your group fed and home is getting easier on Uber.

When inviting other riders to your trip, they will be able to add their addresses, which the app will automatically reorder into the most efficient route. Each rider will then be charged for how much time they spent on the trip.

As for ordering food as a group, a new Uber Eats feature will allow individual users to add items to a shared cart. People can also set recurring orders or place deadlines for users to add their selections. The app will also split the bill at most stores.

Uber didn't announce a start date for group rides, but group grocery orders are already rolled out.

Video gift messaging

A change coming to Uber Eats will let users give a personal message along with the gift of food.

Users can now record a video to be sent with any gift card on the app, and soon, the feature will expand to any food delivery.

Vacation travel

Uber announced two changes that they say will change your vacation travel.

The first offer only applies if you're heading to Mykonos: An Uber boat. Users can book a boat for up to eight people to ride around the island.

The other is Central, on Uber for Business. The service allows hospitality concierges to arrange a guest's ride. Guests will be notified through their own app and able to track the trip's progress.