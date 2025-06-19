Unintentional falls increasingly fatal for seniors, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated report indicating there continues to be a rise in older Americans dying from unintentional falls.

According to the CDC's data, 69.9 out of 100,000 adults over age 65 died from unintentional falls in 2023. In 2020, the rate was 65.6 deaths per 100,000 people over age 65. The CDC also notes that deaths associated with unintentional falls have increased since 2003.

Men, especially those over age 85, were more likely to die from falls. There were 74.2 deaths among 100,000 men over age 65, compared to 66.3 deaths among 100,000 senior women.

RELATED STORY | Hundreds of laid-off CDC employees are being reinstated months after being cut

Those over age 85 were about 20 times more likely to die from an accidental fall than those ages 65 to 74. Seniors over age 85 were about five times more likely to die from falls than those ages 75 to 84.

The CDC did not give an explanation for the increased rate of fall deaths. Unintentional falls can be caused by vitamin D deficiency, difficulties with balance, lower body weakness, the use of medicines, poor vision, and home hazards such as broken steps.

Falls among seniors cause about 3 million emergency room visits per year, the CDC said.

Experts suggest that taking vitamin D supplements, working on strength training, and wearing glasses to improve vision are ways to decrease the risk of falling.